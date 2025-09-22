Three Jews attacked at a vigil for Israeli hostages in Frankfurt.

Two Israeli tourists attacked in a park in the Netherlands and hospitalized.

In Essen, Germany, a knife attack outside a synagogue.

Jewish-owned cars defaced in Haute-Savoie, France.

In Athens, a Jew attacked by three Palestinian Arabs.

In Venice, a Jewish tourist couple attacked by ten North Africans shouting "Free Palestine."

Also in Venice, two Jews spat on, attacked with a dog, and insulted.

In Nice, pro-Palestine protesters attempted to enter a synagogue.

In Pisa, a professor beaten in a university classroom.

Jewish homes vandalized in Dorset, England.

British Jews evicted from a restaurant in Greece.

Jewish women and children hit by a scooter in London.

Jewish teenagers attacked on the street in Lyon.

In Antwerp, concerts by Israeli Lahav Shani, director of the Munich Philharmonic and successor to Zubin Mehta, have been canceled.

A doctor in Belgium writes "Jew" on a child's medical record.

Posters saying "Zionism is poison" are distributed in a London hospital.

An El Al office vandalized in Paris.

Threatened attacks on Jewish events in Oslo.

In Montreal, a Jew beaten on the street in front of his daughter.

In Belgium, articles on Jewish escape.

In Edinburgh, Jewish authors cancelled from a literary festival.

In Toronto, a film about October 7th cancelled from theaters.

In Melbourne, a synagogue set on fire with worshippers inside.

In Colorado, marches for hostages hidden to avoid further bombing.

In Lyon, a Holocaust memorial vandalized with the slogan "Free Gaza."

Jewish violinists kicked out of a Vienna restaurant.

In Flensburg, Germany, a shop displayed a sign saying "No Jews Allowed."

This is Europe, this is the West. And this is just a flawed list, and this is just the last two weeks.

Events that could pass for news stories, drowned out by the daily noise of violence, are a sign. Not of an imbalance, but of an era in which aggression is no longer just a crime: it is an ideological gesture, a secular liturgy.

When a world changes too rapidly, societies experience a profound sense of humiliation, impotence, and fear in the face of upheavals they don't understand. It is in these moments of fragility that violence germinates.

Hatred does not change its nature; it recycles its myths, inverts its justifications, changes its mask to better survive. The white man and the Jew are no longer two distinct figures: they are now fused in the same condemnation. Two faces of the same imaginary evil.

Islamism does not invent hatred: it structures it, provides it with an army, supports it with a theology of conquest. Where anti-racism speaks of reparation, Islamism speaks of extermination. And the two merge: in hatred of the West, in the designation of the Jew and the White man as sacrificial targets.

The pogrom has never ceased: only its forms, its justifications, its victims have changed. It returns in the guise of a moral crusade, of vengeful justice, of an imaginary purity.

Fueled by Western anti-racism, exalted by Islamism, a new nihilism transforms Western cities into new shtetls destined for the flames.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.