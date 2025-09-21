IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited Sheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer on Sunday and met with injured IDF troops who were injured in combat across the different arenas.

The Chief of Staff toured the various wards and spoke with the injured and their families.

He expressed his deep appreciation to the medical teams, Medical Corps personnel, and the IDF Casualty Affairs Unit personnel for their important and meaningful work.

“I am leaving today’s visit full of hope. In every room I entered, I found inner strength, willpower, and motivation to recover, despite the pain," Zamir stated during the visit.

"We will fight the next battle with you, the battle of recovery. With every step, you are the embodiment of the spirit of IDF personnel. Tomorrow, as the people of Israel gather around the holiday table, they will do so thanks to you, and I salute you for that."

He concluded: "My deep appreciation goes to the teams working day and night for you and for all of us”.