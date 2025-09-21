US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee released a video message ahead of Rosh Hashanah, wishing a happy new year to Jews around the world.

"We know this has been a trying time for the Jewish people, but we pray that the new year brings a new resurgence of hope," he began.

"One of the things we pray for is that all of the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas will soon be released. Not a few, but all of them. I long for the moment when I take this yellow pin from my lapel and get rid of it, because when I do that, it means that all of the hostages are home with their families."

Ambassador Huckabee concluded his address with wishes of 'peace, prosperity, and countless blessings with family and friends,' as well as his own attempts at sounding the traditional ram's horn - known as a shofar - traditionally blown on Rosh Hashanah.