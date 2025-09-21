From the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Israeli President Isaac Herzog today (Sunday) conveyed his heartfelt greetings to Jewish communities across the globe on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

In his message, the President spoke of unity and resilience in the face of immense challenges, reaffirming the unbreakable bonds of the Jewish people and Israel’s central role in defending both its citizens and the values of the Free World.

Reflecting on the struggles of recent years, President Herzog praised Jewish communities worldwide for their courage and dignity in standing against antisemitism, calling for the release of the hostages, supporting Israel, and remaining steadfast in their Jewish identities. He emphasized that “all Jews have a place and a voice in Israel” and highlighted his Kol Ha’am - Voice of the People initiative, designed to foster dialogue across world Jewry and Israeli society.

Looking ahead, the President expressed confidence in Israeli democracy as the nation prepares for elections, and closed with a prayer for the safe return of the hostages held in Gaza and a blessing for the year ahead.

"Sisters and brothers, Achayot veAchim, from the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, across our live beating heart line, I wish every one of you a Shana Tova," Herzog began.

"This year, I had the privilege of visiting with several Jewish communities from around the world and hosting many more here in Israel. I cherish these bonds, and I feel the vitality of our global Jewish family, perhaps more than ever. It goes without saying that the past two years have seen the earth shift radically between our feet in Israel and throughout the Jewish world. I know it has not been an easy time to be a Jew anywhere around the world. The sense of isolation, alienation and estrangement that many of you have experienced as Jews or as supporters of Israel has been amplified from uncomfortable undertones to shrieking headlines," he said.

"Let's state the obvious," he stated. "Israel's fight is a just fight. It is a fight in defense of its people, and it is a fight in defense of the entire free world. This is why we have all been called to step forward to defend the basic values and norms of our civilization against the vicious extremist ideologies which Israel has been confronted with. And I want to say that we, the Jewish people around the world and in Israel, we've responded to this call with remarkable courage and dignity."

Addressing Diaspora Jewry, he stated: "You in global Jewish communities, have stood up to hatred and antisemitism. Stood up for Israel. Stood up for our hostages. Stood tall and proud for our people and for your own Jewish identity."

He continued: "Despite disagreements, we've stood together. This is at the root of our peoplehood, to continue arguing the means and the path whilst remaining absolutely committed to one another. I want also to add, clearly and unequivocally that all Jews have a place and voice in Israel. I'm so proud that this year, with the first cohort of my initiative for global Jewish dialog, which is called 'Kol Ha’Am' Voice Of The People, we're actively creating the space to hear the many voices that make up our nation and to find solutions to the problems that concern us."

"Indeed, within Israeli society too, there is heated debate as there should be in a vibrant democracy, and you're all exposed to it. Next year, Israelis will be called to cast their ballots in national elections, charting our course for the future, and I have full faith in our democracy and optimism about the future," he added.

"So dear sisters and brothers, along with belonging to the story of our people, comes challenges and loss, but also vast resources and gifts: gifts of our shared purpose, mutual responsibility and deep connection. And the gift of knowing that we are bound in meaning, not just to our individual lives alone, but to a greater story and broader history. These are the gifts that have enabled us to stand on our feet again and again and again, after the worst of tragedies, I know that they will continue to hold us now too.

"As we welcome the promise of a new year, we pray that our hostages come home, every single one of them, as soon as possible. We must all fight for it. We pray that we can begin to properly mourn and properly heal together. We pray to grow as individuals and communities, as a people. We pray to rebuild together. May we all be inscribed in the Book of Life. Le Shana Tova, Nikatev veNichatem. Shana Tova, to all of you, sisters and brothers," Herzog concluded.