בתו של שורד השבי שגיא דקל חן קשת 12

Bar Dekel-Chen, daughter of hostage survivor Sagui Dekel-Chen, talks about coping during the time her father was held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

In a special program for Rosh Hashanah on Keshet 12, entitled "Israel's Children," presenter Avri Gilad spoke with children from all sectors of Israeli society: children from communities in the Gaza surrounding region, children from the north who were evacuated from their homes, children of reservists and security forces, and also family members of hostages and survivors of captivity.

Bar, Sagui's daughter, and Lia, Emily Damari's cousin, talked about their personal struggles. "It was really hard to get through this, I'm really strong, I coped really well while my father was in captivity," shared Bar.