Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year, calls us to self-reflection, forgiveness, and repentance. It is also a time to look outward to the hundreds of thousands of people in Israel who cannot afford even the most basic food. The prolonged impact of the Swords of Iron War and the high cost of living have pushed many additional families below the poverty line.

At Leket Israel, the National Food Bank, preparations are underway for an especially challenging period, with a sharp rise anticipated in requests for support during the High Holidays. "We are aware that more and more people will not have access to a hot meal during the holidays without our vital assistance," explains Leket Israel. "We are preparing to distribute hot meals to hundreds of thousands of needy individuals across the country, giving them hope for a better year."

Leket Israel calls on you to join and help by donating your Pidyon Kaparot to Leket Israel. A donation of NIS 180 will enable Leket Israel to distribute 36 hot and nutritious meals to those in need.

How does rescuing and distributing meals to those in need work?

Leket Israel was founded by Joseph Gitler, an oleh from the US, after he witnessed the vast quantities of food being discarded, alongside widespread poverty in Israel.

Leket Israel works to improve two fronts simultaneously: rescuing cooked, supervised food, collected daily from hotels, catering services, IDF army bases, as well as fresh agricultural produce donated by farmers across the country. This food is then distributed to 300 nonprofit partner organizations, which provide them to 415,000 vulnerable people every week nationwide.

In addition, Leket Israel operates a Nutrition and Quality Department that oversees the food rescue and runs workshops aimed at educating the public on healthy, cost-efficient, and sustainable nutrition.

To continue this critical work and support the hundreds of thousands of people in need each week, we need your help.

Donate your Pidyon Kaparot to Leket Israel

Together, we can ensure everyone has a joyful holiday and a hopeful start to the New Year!