The police detained former MK Hanin Zoabi for questioning on Sunday morning for inciting terrorism at an anti-Israel conference abroad.

The investigation was opened following several complaints filed in recent months about statements she made during a speech at an anti-Israel conference abroad.

Among other claims, Zoabi said at the conference: "It's not Hamas that opposed, it's the Palestinian people. And yes, you can't separate Hamas from the Palestinian people. You can't separate them. Those who entered on October 7, they didn't enter Israeli borders, they entered their own country. This is their country."

The police stated that "upon receiving the report and after collecting findings and examining them together with the relevant authorities, it was found that what she said were suspicious of the crimes of publicly identifying with a terrorist organization and inciting to commit a terrorist act.

Chief Executive Officer Shai Glick stated: "The mills of justice grind slowly, but justice comes. Whoever incites terrorism will pay a heavy price. We are certain that an indictment will now be filed, she will be detained until the end of the proceedings and then she will rot in prison for many years."