Eight IDF soldiers were injured—two moderately and six lightly—when a military Humvee overturned on the outskirts of Gaza City on Sunday morning. The soldiers were evacuated to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon for further treatment.

The injured soldiers belong to the Kfir Brigade’s battalion combat team, currently participating in the ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip. Initial medical care was provided on site, and the IDF stated that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

Yesterday, another IDF soldier was moderately injured by sniper fire in northern Gaza and was evacuated for treatment, with his family notified.

Meanwhile, forces from the 98th Division continue to expand operations in Gaza City as part of Operation “Gideon's Chariots 2." In recent days, troops have been working to encircle the city, eliminating over 30 terrorists, locating weapons and underground infrastructure in civilian buildings, and striking dozens of terror targets from the air.