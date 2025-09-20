Hamas's internal security forces have announced the execution of an individual accused of collaborating with Israel, marking the latest in a series of actions the group claims are aimed at combating internal threats.

According to a statement released by Hamas’s Internal Security Apparatus, the man, identified as Amin Bakhri Abu Bakhra, was executed after being found guilty of engaging in “serious security activity.” The group alleges that Abu Bakhra played a key role in helping to form a militia loyal to Yasser Abu Shabab — a faction it claims is supported by Israel — and in training operatives to carry out missions on behalf of the Israeli military.

The militia, led by Abu Shabab, reportedly operates in the Rafah region, currently under IDF control, and is said to assist in both combatting Hamas forces and securing humanitarian aid distribution.

In its statement, Hamas declared that the execution serves as a “clear message” to anyone considering cooperation with Israel, warning that betrayal would be met with swift and decisive punishment. The group emphasized that even familial ties would not shield collaborators from consequences.

The statement also reaffirmed Hamas’s commitment to continuing operations aimed at dismantling what it calls “agent networks posing a threat to the Palestinian people".