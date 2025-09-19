תיעוד: שיגור הרקטה מאזור רמאללה ששוגרה לטווח של כמה מאות מטרים מצלמת אבטחה

Security forces uncovered a cell in the Ramallah area that was engaged in the production of rockets intended for launching in Judea and Samaria.

In the building where the cell members were staying, dozens of rockets were found, including two that were intended for launch without a warhead. The footage above shows the rocket in flight, which landed near Highway 443.

In recent days, the suspect in the rocket launch in the Binyamin area was arrested. The suspect was interrogated by the Central Unit (Yamar), Shabak and Shin Bet, and led his interrogators to another rocket that he produced.