The IDF on Thursday struck several weapons storage facilities belonging to the 'Radwan Force' in southern Lebanon.

The IDF stressed in a statement that the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and specifically the 'Radwan Force', continues attempts to rehabilitate terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon intended to harm the State of Israel.

Hezbollah's 'Radwan Force' planned and advanced the "Conquer the Galilee" plan for years. The commanders of the unit were eliminated in September 2024 in Beirut during Operation "Northern Arrows", and ever since, the unit has been operating to reestablish its capabilities. Over the past two years, IDF troops have been operating against the unit's attempts to reestablish and rebuild its strength.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The weapons storage facilities were constructed in the center of civilian-populated areas. "This is yet another example of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's strategy to cynically and brutally exploit Lebanese civilians as human shields as it operates out of civilian areas," the IDF stated.

The military reiterated that the presence of the weapons storage facilities is a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and endangers the civilians in the area.