Despite the challenging year amid the ongoing war, Israel saw a sharp increase in donations to public institutions and non-profit organizations.

In the Jewish year 5785, 432 million shekels were donated in Israel, representing a 15.5% increase from the 374 million shekels donated the previous year. The donations came from approximately 467 thousand donors, through 786 campaigns.

The largest single-sum donation this year in Israel was one of 7.2 million shekels to the Chabad Yeshiva in Safed, which also led this year's most successful fundraising campaign in Israel, raising over 90 million shekels.

Worldwide, a total of $669 million was raised through approximately 1.8 million donors across 3,557 campaigns. The campaign with the highest number of individual donors was run by the “Ezer Mizion” organization, receiving nearly 37,000 contributions.