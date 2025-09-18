The IDF Military Advocate General announced on Thursday that it intends to prosecute, pending a hearing, Col. (res.) Yoav Yarom, who served as the Chief of Staff of the Golani Brigade, for his involvement in the deaths of Sergeant Gur Kehati z"l and Land of Israel scholar Ze'ev (Jabo) Erlich ten months ago.

The Advocate General intends to charge Yarom with reckless homicide.

Sgt. Kehati (20), from Moshav Nir Banim, served as a soldier in the Golani 13th Battalion, and fell in battle last November in an archaeological fortress in southern Lebanon, together with the researcher Ze'ev Erlich (70), who was one of the founders of the community of Ofra. Col. Yarom was moderately wounded in the incident.

Days after the incident, Yarom resigned from his position in the IDF and accepted full responsibility for the serious incident. At the time, he wrote: "In light of the values on which I was raised and to which I preached, I believe that I must take full responsibility for the incident."

A statement on behalf of the Kehati read: The bereaved family has been informed of the decision to indict Brig. Gen. (res.) Yoav Yarom, subject to a pre‑indictment hearing, for negligent homicide. In the family’s view, the decision to charge the officer with this serious offense is warranted in light of his reckless conduct that led to the tragedy. While this will not bring back Gur, it is hoped that it will contribute to deterring others in the future. The bereaved family has not yet received updates regarding criminal measures to be taken against other officers involved in the incident."

Erlich, a reservist lieutenant colonel who volunteered for service until the age of 70, was recognized by the IDF as a fallen soldier and received a military burial. He is survived by his wife Tamar, six children, and grandchildren.