Brigadier General (res.) Avigdor Kahalani spoke candidly in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, addressing concerns over the hostages, Israeli soldiers, and international pressure.

Discussing the hostages, Kahalani said, “Everybody has tears in their eyes. We truly care about their future and do everything we can to protect them. The problem is trusting Hamas in the Gaza Strip—they only need the hostages to negotiate against Israel, and I don’t believe they will ever release them.”

On the performance of the Israeli soldiers, he added, “Our soldiers behave exceptionally well. They have a mission to enter Gaza City, and I am confident they will do it. They care about our country, the future of our nation. We appreciate them, we salute them, we love them. We need them, and we thank them for everything they are doing for Israel.”

Kahalani was equally blunt on international pressure: “I can read the newspapers, watch TV, hear opinions. I don’t care about them. I care about my kids, my grandchildren, the future of our country. They hate us. Look at France, England, Sweden, Belgium—they’ve already lost their countries. I care about Israel. I will protect my house, no matter what they think.”

When asked about the ultimate goal of the war, Kahalani explained, “The mission is to find a way to negotiate with Hamas and bring the war to an end. We are not fighting to kill every Hamas operative. We serve in the army to protect our country. We fight for the quiet and safety of Israel, and that is our priority.”