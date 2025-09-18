Rabbi Shlomo Aviner is head of the Ateret Cohanim Yeshiva in Jerusalem's Old City.

In the Torah portion, “Kedoshim,” the Torah states: “And the L-rd spoke to Moshe, saying, Speak to all the congregation of the children of Israel, and say to them, You shall be holy, for I the L-rd your G-d am holy.” Rashi explains this command to be holy to mean: “Distance yourselves from incest and sexual transgression, for every place that you find a fence preventing a sexual transgression, you find holiness” (Vayikra, 19:1).

From the language of the Torah verse, the commandment to be holy is not directed just to select tzaddikim, but rather “to all the congregation of the children of Israel.” Thus, a person cannot say, “I am just an ordinary Jew. This doesn’t apply to me.” Everyone must strive for sanctity in their intimate lives, and everyone is obligated to fulfill this commandment. Why? Because, “I the L-rd your G-d am holy.” Just as Hashem is holy, we are holy. He created the Jewish People to be His unique holy nation. Hashem has planted within each and every one of us, special attributes and powers so that every Jew can live up to being holy.

In our day and age, the commandment to be holy is more challenging than ever. It is no secret that there are great spiritual dangers in Internet viewing, for young people and adults alike. Viewers who look at immodest websites are transgressing a hornet’s nest of Torah prohibitions, including:

“Be holy, because I the L-rd your G-d am holy.”

“Do not stray after your heart and your eyes.”

“Sanctify your camp and let no immoral matter be seen there.”

“You must guard yourselves from every evil thing.”

“Do not turn astray after their gods.”

“Do not bring an abomination into your home.”

We have it in our genes, from our having a Jewish soul, and from the inheritance we received from our holy forefathers, to be holy. Not only individual tzaddikim can reach these heights, but all of us can, for we are a holy nation and a kingdom of holy Kohanim. Hashem commanded everyone in this, and Hashem does not give us commandments that are beyond our reach.

Hard work is needed. Certainly, some type of Internet filter is advised. And sometimes counseling may be needed if the habit has become an addiction. But to say that one cannot do it is to surrender to one’s evil inclination without even putting up a fight.

Try to remember whenever you sit down at your computer that Hashem is watching. You may think you are alone, but you are being watched and recorded by the Big Camera in the Sky. If Google Earth can zoom down on our cities, streets, and rooftops, Hashem can see into our rooms. So, “Be holy!”