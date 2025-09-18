We are living in a world turned upside down. Heroes are now the villains. Terrorists and murderers are the heroes. The world is a murky swamp where the truth is hidden and lies are propagated as the truth. Every newspaper and news website has their own agenda, philosophy and political beliefs. They don’t just print or report the news anymore. They hide news stories they don’t want people to hear and the ones that don’t fit into their belief system. The news stories they do report are skewed and worded to make their readers follow their belief system. Some news stories are printed without being verified and others are printed with verification from biased sources.

On the eve of the anniversary of 9/11 Charlie Kirk was assassinated on the campus of a university in Utah. He was 31 years old, a loving husband and father of 2 young children. So now the news stories start popping up on social media, on websites and in print. He was killed by the Democrats to silence him. He was killed by the extreme right because he wasn’t as hard core as they are. Theories are popping up that Israel or Jewish people killed him. Or about the killer writing that he is taking apart his gun so he could flee the scene, although when the gun was found it was reassembled. Why would the killer do that? So maybe he is being set up as a scapegoat? Or the idea that a guy behind Kirk was giving hand signals to the killer?

What is the truth and what are the lies? Who is reporting news based on facts and who just wants to confuse readers and muddy the waters?

Charlie Kirk believed that the Western world is getting weaker because their morals are moving further away from the traditional and the Biblical. He is 100% correct. There are people actually happy and celebrating that he was murdered, and they firmly believe that right now he is burning in the afterlife. Since when did having different opinions, philosophies or beliefs give someone the right to murder? Since when did free speech or public debate go out of style?

The United States of America. Unfortunately, it has been a long time since that name was true. When was the last time America was truly united? Politics, religion, abortion, and gender issues have made “The “Divided States of America” a more appropriate name. America needs to start fixing itself. Charlie Kirk’s assassination should be used as the first step in that direction.

Charlie Kirk’s funeral is scheduled to take place on September 21, 2025. Can you imagine watching the funeral and the following takes place on the stage? President Donald Trump is standing at the podium and alongside him is Vice President JD Vance. In a show of unity they are joined by all of the living former Presidents and Vice Presidents, from both sides of the aisle, Republican and Democrat, holding hands and telling Americans that they need to start talking to each other and engaging in significant conversations and healthy debates, that they need to start the healing process together as one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.