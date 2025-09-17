For many past generations Jewish peoplehood meant something very clear. It meant a shared history, a shared destiny, and a bond that stretched across the world. Whether a Jewish person lived in Israel, the U.S, or anywhere else, was observant or not, they felt they were part of one family.

But looking around today, it’s not clear that definition holds anymore. In fact, The Jewish people may be heading toward something like a divorce — a split between those who all call themselves “Jewish,” but whose values and loyalties are increasingly at odds with each other.

The most current example of this rift occurred when Hannah Einbinder, a Jewish actress, recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and in her acceptance speech she said, “Go Birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine.”

Different groups of Jewish people undoubtedly saw this action in very distinct ways. Some agreed with her and were proud of her, and others were horrified by her words and perplexed by her motivations. The Jewish people are divided into different camps.

One group feels deeply connected to Israel and to fellow Jews worldwide. They see themselves as bound together, with obligations of responsibility and solidarity. They know that Jewish survival depends on the strength of Israel, and Israel’s survival (to a much lesser extent) depends on the support of the Jewish people.

Another group has a very different outlook. For them, “Jewishness” is cultural, ethical, or even accidental. They prioritize broader social justice causes above Jewish continuity or the survival of the Jewish state. Some stand by passively as Israel is demonized, while others actively join movements hostile to Israel.

This division is no small disagreement. It represents a rupture so severe that the very phrase “the Jewish people” is losing meaning. The word “Jewish” now encompasses very different commitments, worldviews, and loyalties. In many ways they have nothing in common.

Perhaps the time has come to name this split more honestly. One group might best be described as “Am Yisrael”—(“the Israelites”)—who hold fast to the belief in shared peoplehood, land, and destiny. The other, who we can call “Diaspora Jews,” may continue to identify culturally, but without a binding connection to Israel for the future of Jewish survival.

The metaphor that comes to mind is divorce. Divorce is always painful, but it can also bring clarity. Once the break is acknowledged, both sides are free to move forward without confusion or false expectations. The Jews who say “Not in my name” or “from the river to the sea Palestine shall be free” when Israel defends itself can move forward without the burden of being associated with Zionist Jews. At the same time, Zionist Jews can be freed from the perplexity of watching their brethren stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those who celebrate their enemies. Once a break is acknowledged, both sides can stop pretending they are living in the same story.

Along these lines it can be expected that the Law of Return, may one day no longer be guaranteed. It stands to reason that Israel would not want to allow people, no matter what their religion, to enter their country if they represent a threat to Israel’s very existence. Those who imagine Israel as a possible home, either for themselves or their children, would be wise to consider buying property now, while it is still possible. In the not-so-distant future, the automatic right of return for Jews—may be narrowed or revoked altogether. When the law of return was instituted, it was based on an understanding on the definition of “The Jewish people”. That definition has changed and therefore the law of return may also be changed

The Jewish people seem to be heading toward an unavoidable reckoning. For “Am Yisrael” (the Israelites) committed to peoplehood and a shared destiny and for “Diaspora Jews” fiercely committed to their personal ethics, this is a time for honesty and foresight. The divorce has begun. The only question is who will recognize it and prepare for what comes next.

This marks a turning point. The old assumptions of Jewish unity are eroding. The phrase “the Jewish people” does not mean what it once did. A bifurcation is happening that is sad and even painful — but it could possibly be in the best interest of all.

Daniel Rosen is the Co-founder of a Non-profit Technology company called Emissary4all which is an app to organize people on social media by ideology not geography . He is the Co-host of the podcast "Recalibration". You can reach him at [email protected]