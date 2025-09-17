השגריר האמריקני - "אזרח כבוד" של השומרון הלל בן אור

At a festive toast event for the leadership of communities in Samaria, attended by hundreds of local leaders and residents, Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan awarded US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee an honorary citizenship certificate from the Samaria Regional Council.

Dagan said it was a great honor to present the certificate to what he called "our brother," noting that Huckabee is the first American ambassador to receive honorary citizenship from the council. He stated that the certificate is not merely a piece of paper, but a symbol of unity. According to Dagan, the strategic issue of building up the Land of the Bible and applying sovereignty across all of Judea and Samaria is not only a matter of historical justice but also of strategic importance for the entire State of Israel, the United States, and the free world.

He added that, on behalf of all Samaria residents, he wished to bless Huckabee and President Donald Trump, referencing the biblical promise to Abraham that those who bless the people of Israel will themselves be blessed. Dagan said that since Huckabee blesses the people of Israel, he too will be blessed by God, and expressed love and appreciation for him.

Ambassador Huckabee responded by thanking Dagan, whom he described as a longtime friend with courage and vision. He said he has had many opportunities to meet with Dagan and discuss his vision for Samaria and what the land could become. Huckabee also addressed the legal letter promoted by the council regarding the use of official terminology, noting that 80% of the Bible focuses on Judea and Samaria. He remarked that many people are unaware of this and suggested using the ancient language that has existed here for thousands of years: Judea and Samaria.

Addressing the community leaders, Huckabee said he understands the sacrifices they make to live in Samaria, calling it a commitment that requires immense dedication. He acknowledged that some people might not understand why they choose to live there, but stated that he does not see why anyone wouldn’t want to. He concluded by recognizing their efforts to return home to Samaria.