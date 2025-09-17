Mohammad Massad, an ex-PLO terrorist turned anti-corruption activist, claims in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that he has been receiving messages from Gaza residents about the locations of Israeli hostages, but according to him, when he attempted to pass the information to Shin Bet officials, he was ignored.

Massad says that his sources in Gaza include residents who were severely harmed by the Hamas regime and want revenge. "I proved to them (the Shin Bet) that I am bringing messages from the Gaza Strip and from Hamas squads, sensitive locations, and places where hostages are being held, but unfortunately, the Shin Bet wants to work in a manner that leaves the hostages behind and does not let anyone win."

According to Massad, he knows the people personally, "People who were born and raised with me... My and their goal is one - a better future without terrorists among us. We want to kick out the Hamas terrorists and whoever wants to continue with the terror attacks and the Jew hate."

Massad added that he has been passing on concrete and up-to-date information that includes names, photos, and locations of hostage and senior Hamas terrorists. "I said I can get the hostages back within 60 days, but there are those who don't want the state to succeed, because they prefer that the hostages' parents remain at the protests on Kaplan Street... If the hostages are freed, no one will remain on Kaplan."

Massad reiterated his longstanding claims regarding self‑interested ties between senior Shin Bet officials and Palestinian Arab actors, who, according to him, profit from work permits, goods transfers, and economic projects. "This is a system that has failed repeatedly since 2005-2006, up until October 7. It is a system that needs to be completely changed."

He called for a security body that is free of corruption to work with him, "But there shouldn't be a corrupt body that deals in the blood of innocent Israelis and Arabs... Mousa Abu Marzouk left (Gaza) and came back, as well as the entire senior Hamas staff. Apparently, they have partners in one of the defense bodies."

Addressing the dangers he faces in what he is doing, Massad said: "I am scared and I'm waiting for death at every moment, therefore I began to put everything out, so if I take a bullet, the world would know why I took a bullet."