Chedvata is the first haredi Hesder program designed and run by haredim themselves, and it’s growing fast.

What makes Chedvata unique and poised to bring real change to Israeli society is that it was created and is entirely run by Haredim themselves. This is not a program imposed upon the community from the outside; it's an initiative by Haredim who recognized that not all young men are suited for a lifetime of full-time Torah learning.

Each Chedvata student follows a three-part path:

Morning Torah Learning.

Afternoon College Studies with Ashkelon College, which culminates in an academic degree.

Military Service in a Haredi IDF Unit.

With more than 400 student-conscripts enrolled this year, Chedvata is rapidly growing—entirely through word of mouth. This proves that when opportunities are offered under Haredi auspices, many young Haredi men are eager to join this program that combines Torah learning with academic training and army service.

The impact extends far beyond the classroom or army base. Chedvata graduates are earning degrees, entering the workforce, and bridging the gap between religious and secular Israelis. This is especially crucial given that Haredim already constitute 25% of all Jewish Israelis under the age of 18 and their numbers are growing fast.

Chedvata is shifting public perception. As more Haredim serve in the IDF and join the trained workforce, the broader public begins to see Haredim in a new light—that promotes mutual respect and unity. Chedvata is creating a powerful and positive movement for change—quietly healing the #1 most divisive issue Israeli society faces today.

