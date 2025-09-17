MK Moshe Saada (Likud) addressed the ongoing military campaign in Gaza during an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Tuesday, calling for decisive action to eliminate Hamas and rejecting any ceasefire not tied to the return of all hostages.

"We're finally launching a powerful operation. The most important thing now is one thing: a relentless campaign to conquer every inch, without ceasefires. A ceasefire is only acceptable in one scenario - if all the hostages are brought home. But there's no way we stop the war halfway," he said.

Addressing the risks to IDF soldiers, Saada said, "Of course there's risk. Every war involves risk. But Israel must destroy Hamas. The proper approach would have been a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, with food distribution only in the designated humanitarian zone. Instead, the opposite is happening - Israel is supplying Hamas with fuel, oxygen, and aid from Arab countries. No one is supervising this. This isn’t aid - it's ammunition for Hamas."

In light of the renewed combat, Saada sharply criticized the court's decision to summon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for hearings.

"What's happening here is utterly absurd. I want a Prime Minister operating at 120%, because we're in a tough war. They're taking the Prime Minister's most valuable resource - his time - for a legal process that's irrelevant right now."

He continued, "This is a witch hunt against the Prime Minister. They want to hold hearings four times a week. No other case in Israel is managed like this. I expect the judges to look at my children, who have been fighting for you for 350 days. Postpone this case until after the war."

Saada also fiercely criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, stating, "We have an agent of chaos named Gali Baharav-Miara. She wasn't appointed for her qualifications, but to serve certain interests. She's sowing division and paralyzing law enforcement. As long as she's in office, this country cannot unite or heal. She must be removed immediately."

He further warned that failure to act against violent protests could lead to disaster. "I'm saying this clearly: we all saw what happened in the United States. It will happen here. If we don't wake up and enforce the law, that incident will come - and we'll be left asking how it happened."