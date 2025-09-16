MK Zvi Sukkot today (Tuesday) toured the Paran Brigade area on the Israel-Egypt border, during which he warned that the scale of air-to-air weapons smuggling has become an existential threat.

During the tour, MK Sukkot received an in-depth security review from local security officials on how to handle the phenomenon and the means currently being used in the fight against weapon infiltration.

According to Sukkot, "This is an existential threat to the State of Israel. If until now we were accustomed to smuggling through underground tunnels, now the tunnels are above the fences through our airspace. This is a serious situation that changes the balance from within - the enemy is freely arming itself with thousands of weapons that will be directed against us, and all of this from within Israel's territory. We must declare a national all-out war on this situation and gather all the forces - Shin Bet, Mossad, IDF, Israel Police - around one table and formulate a plan to eradicate this threat."

Following the findings, MK Sukkot announced his intention to contact the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Boaz Bismuth, demanding an emergency meeting that would gather all relevant parties and formulate appropriate steps to stop the smuggling.

He called for immediate action to prevent the continued arming of enemies on Israeli territory through airspace and expressed hope that the committee discussion would lead to a joint plan and the taking of operational steps to close the breach.