Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a press conference on the economy this evening (Tuesday) to clarify his remarks regarding Israel's political and economic isolation yesterday.

"Israel is a leading factor and the market economy will work as it has worked until now. Yes, there can be political, not economic, restrictions in the defense industries," he said.

"If there is one lesson we learned during the war, it is that we want to achieve defense independence," Netanyahu added.

"I do not disdain attempts to restrict us economically, but the world wants Israeli products," the prime minister said.

He spoke of the success of the Israeli economy during the war and noted that "contrary to all predictions - the shekel is stronger than it was before the war."

Netanyahu called on international investors to "get on board now" with Israel "because we are about to take off" with "the technologies of the future that are here today and are being developed in Israel."