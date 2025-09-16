Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu watched from the Kirya command center an airstrike against Houthi targets at the port of Hodeidah in Yemen, and later held a situational assessment on operations in Gaza.

“I am here at the Kirya command center together with the Defense Minister, the Deputy Chief of Staff, the National Security Advisor, and senior IDF commanders. Our forces are operating on multiple fronts. Just minutes ago, our pilots struck the port of Hudaydah in Yemen - the main supply port of the Houthi terrorist regime,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

He added, “At the same time, our forces are operating in Gaza City with the goal, of course, of defeating the enemy, but also to evacuate the population. We are currently working to open additional routes to allow faster evacuation of Gaza civilians, separating them from the terrorists we aim to target.”

Earlier, the IDF confirmed that Houthi military infrastructure at the port of Hudaydah in Yemen had been attacked in the afternoon.

The Hudaydah Port is used by the Houthi terrorist regime for the transfer of weapons supplied by the Iranian regime, in order to execute attacks against the State of Israel and its allies.

The strike was carried out in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel, including the launch UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles towards the State of Israel.

"The Houthis terrorist regime operates under the direction and funding of the Iranian regime in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies. The terrorist regime is exploiting the maritime domain to project force and to carry out terrorist activity against global shipping and trade routes," the IDF stated.

"The IDF will continue to act with strength against the repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime on the State of Israel and remains determined to continue removing any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel, at any distance required," the military said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated following the strikes: "The Air Force has now attacked, as part of Operation 'Overwatch,' the port of Hudaydah in Yemen to ensure the continuation of the naval and aerial blockade on the Houthi terrorist organization. The Houthi terrorist organization will continue to suffer blows and pay painful prices for any attempt to attack the State of Israel."