IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon addressing anyone in the Port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

According to the statement, the IDF will attack in the coming hours in the area "in light of the military activities carried out by the terrorist Houthi regime there."

The statement urged all those present at the Port of Hodeidah and the ships anchored there to evacuate the area immediately.

The statement concludes: "Anyone who remains in the area puts their life in danger."