Israel National NewsIsraeli NewsWatch: Knesset comittee begins with prayer and Psalms for IDFWatch: Knesset comittee begins with prayer and Psalms for IDFFollowing the announcement that the IDF has commenced its ground offensive into Gaza City, the Interior Committee began today with a reading of Psalms for the success and safety of the IDF.Israel National News Sep 16, 2025, 11:47 AM (GMT+3)PsalmsIDFGaza CityInterior CommitteeSwords of Ironאמירת תהילים בוועדהערוץ כנסת Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailbox