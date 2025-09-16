Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF officially confirmed on Tuesday morning that the intense operation in Gaza City had commenced as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots II.

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee stated that the "IDF has begun destroying Hamas's infrastructure in Gaza City" and warned residents that "Gaza City is considered a dangerous combat zone, and staying in the area puts you at risk."

He called on remaining residents to move as quickly as possible via Al-Rashid Street to the areas designated south of Wadi Gaza by vehicle or on foot. "Join the more than 40% of the city’s residents who have left the city to ensure their safety and the safety of their loved ones."

Earlier in the morning, Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote, "Gaza is burning. The IDF is striking terror infrastructure with an iron fist, and IDF soldiers are fighting heroically to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. We will not relent or turn back until the mission is complete."

Overnight, the Israel Air Force struck dozens of targets across Gaza City, in neighborhoods including Sabra, Daraj, Sheikh Radwan, Shati refugee camp, Tel al-Hawa, and other areas.