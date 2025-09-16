As Israel began its ground offensive against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza City, family members of some of the hostages being held in Gaza arrived late Monday night outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem to protest the offensive, fearing it would harm their loved ones.

The families erected tents in the street and on the sidewalks on Azza Street in the capital, where they spent the night.

As the sun rose on Tuesday morning, the families read a statement outside the Prime Minister's Residence. Those present included Michel Ilouz, Anat Angrest, Ofir Braslavski, Einav Zangauker, and Shahar Mor.

The statement accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of endangering the hostages by intensifying the IDF operation in Gaza. “Yesterday evening, the bombings on Gaza intensified. Our loved ones in Gaza are being bombarded by the IDF under the orders of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister has decided to send IDF soldiers to areas where our loved ones are located, who might be harmed and not return alive. He is doing everything to ensure there is no deal and not to bring them back.”

The families expressed deep fears that the offensive could cost the hostages their lives, declaring: “We are approaching the holidays, and we are terrified that this might be their last night, that the living hostages will pay with their lives, that the deceased will disappear there. We are no longer willing to accept this. We came here this evening, and we are not moving from here. We will fortify ourselves here.”

Calling on other hostage families and bereaved families to join the protest, the group accused the government of sacrificing both hostages and soldiers. “This is not just our story; this is a story that is being etched into history, in the blood of our loved ones. I am calling on you, come join us, be here with us. We will fortify ourselves here. We will no longer allow the routine of the hostages to normalize it for us, for the citizens of Israel who are here.”

The statement went on to contrast the Prime Minister’s situation with that of the hostages: “The Prime Minister, who is here behind me with his family in his warm home, is preparing for a lavish holiday meal with his family while my child is there. He is sending soldiers to bomb my son in Gaza and everyone who has managed to survive until now—he will do everything to ensure they do not return alive. We are no longer willing to accept this. We are going to put an end to this.”

The families demanded a comprehensive agreement to secure the release of the hostages in exchange for ending the war. “Until the Israeli government lays down a comprehensive deal that declares the end of the war—no additions, no slogans, no sabotage—the end of the war in exchange for the release of the last hostage, we are not moving from here. Our children are there, being used as human shields. And yet, despite the warnings from the military leadership that a deal must be made, the Prime Minister is sending soldiers into a death trap. He continues to send everyone.”

The statement concluded with a call for public support: “Yesterday, we heard that he is also declaring that Israel will become Sparta, isolated globally, while we were promised that the goals of this war were normalization and a new Middle East. It is time for the people of Israel to wake up. To understand where we are being taken, to come and support, and we are escalating the struggle. Thank you.”