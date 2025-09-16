UJA-Federation of New York on Monday announced new grants totaling approximately $7.8 million to expand support for Israel’s recovery and long-term rebuilding efforts.

These grants bring UJA’s total giving for Israel since October 7, 2023, to over $300 million, funding both essential needs and sustained support for communities across the country.

The latest round of funding includes support for 55 new grants, with a strategic focus on three primary areas:

Recovery and Rebuilding in Israel’s North: Grants are complementing current work that is helping families cope with trauma and restore stability, including the placement of social workers in municipalities where nearly 300 welfare positions remain unfilled. These efforts are helping families return home, rebuild their lives, and restore a sense of safety and belonging — especially in places where vulnerable children and their caregivers are struggling to regain routine and emotional resilience after months of displacement.

Recovery and Rebuilding in Israel’s South: Since 10/7, UJA has worked in partnership with the most affected communities, including Be’eri, Kfar Aza, and Nir Oz, and this round of funding will continue critical supports, including trauma care, education, and community rebuilding. Some communities remain displaced with no return date, and the grants are helping them maintain solidarity across temporary locations and continue the long process of healing and renewal. Also, funding will expand trauma-sensitive programming in schools and informal education settings, helping children, educators, and families navigate the psychological toll of war.

Families of reservists and wounded soldiers, female soldiers, bereaved families, hostage families, and children who have been orphaned by war - many of whom face profound emotional and financial hardship.

“After nearly two years of war, with 48 hostages still in Gaza and communities across Israel continuing to face dramatic challenges, the needs remain immense,” said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York. “We remain focused on helping communities rebuild — especially in the north and south — and on supporting those who have borne the greatest burdens: families of reservists and wounded soldiers, bereaved families, and children affected by trauma. Each grant is a lifeline — an investment in healing, resilience, and the Israeli future.”