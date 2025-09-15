In the Gaza Strip, reports on Monday evening indicate significant strikes in the northwestern part of Gaza City, ahead of the planned operation to capture the city.

The security establishment estimates that approximately 320,000 residents of Gaza have already moved south toward the humanitarian zones prepared for them.

A security official told Channel 12 News, “The number of Gazans who have moved so far allows the maneuver to begin.”

The IDF believes that expanding the strikes significantly will continue to influence the population to move south and out of Gaza City, as has occurred in other areas where the IDF has entered within the Strip.