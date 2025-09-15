שוטרי מחוז דרום בתרגיל עם דבריו של מפקד המחוז דוברות המשטרה

This week, the Southern District of the Israel Police conducted a large-scale security drill that concluded the district's preparations for the High Holidays period.

The exercise was held after thorough staff work in recent weeks, drawing lessons from past incidents — primarily the October 7th massacre — with the aim of ensuring the forces' readiness for any scenario.

The drill was led by the district operations branch, under the command of Southern District commander, Commander Haim Bublil, and included all relevant security, emergency, and rescue agencies.

Responses to terror attacks were rehearsed, including border penetration, incidents in communities and at major public gathering points, and additional emergency events.

תיעוד לוחמי מג״ב דרום בתרגיל דוברות המשטרה

The drill also included a live exercise of reallocating forces from place to place to improve response times and the ability to quickly reach end points. To that end, the operational capabilities of the various units were integrated, while maintaining high standards of rapid, effective and professional response.

Bublil said, "The Israel Police in the Southern District is constantly working to ensure the security of the residents of the south. The drill held, with the participation of all emergency and security agencies, constitutes an important component in maintaining the forces' fitness and readiness to deal with any threat. We are ready for the High Holidays and for any scenario, with the aim of protecting the citizens of Israel and ensuring their routine lives in security."