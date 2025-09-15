דברי המפכ"ל ותגובה השר בן גביר ערוץ 7

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the National Police Academy in Beit Shemesh for a pre-Rosh Hashanah toast ceremony.

Ben-Gvir arrived at the ceremony alongside Police Commissioner Daniel Levi against a backdrop of tensions between the two over the cancellation of a slate of promotions for senior officers at today's ceremony, due to the minister's opposition to some of the promotions.

בן גביר והמפכ"ל בדרכם לטקס ערוץ 7

In his speech, Levi said, "This is the place to thank the minister for his commitment to police work, for the support, partnership and the desire to advance the organization and lead change."

He addressed reports of tensions and said, "There was no major dispute here. I went to Germany and Poland, I returned and saw in the media as if there had been some severe confrontation - that's not true. We did not engage in name-calling and there was no quarrel."

"The past weeks were devoted to intensive work to advance Regulation 170; a specific signature is required for each clause, and therefore it was delayed. The decision was to postpone slightly, not to advance everything at once. There is no confrontation here, no drama."

The commissioner stressed, "This is the organization's way - to advance step by step. I assume the matters will be completed later. There is no personal matter here; it is neither anyone's duty nor right but an organizational responsibility. We will continue to work patiently."

Ben-Gvir stated, "Various parties are trying to drive a wedge between us; it will not help them, we are together for this organization."