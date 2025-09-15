Israel is winning the seven-front war thrust upon it since October 7th. Unfortunately, on the eighth front—the propaganda war—the situation is bleak and deteriorating daily. The UN General Assembly passed the "New York Declaration," backed by France and Saudi Arabia, supporting a two-state solution with 142 countries in favor and only 10 against.

Israel is losing the propaganda war, or what some call the War of Hasbara. As US President Donald Trump observed, "Israel may be winning the war, but they're not winning in the world of public relations." This eighth front may prove most significant long-term.

Anti-Israel propagandists including the Palestinian Authority, Hamas, Al Jazeera, and numerous other organs succeed in feeding lies to eagerly awaiting global anti-Zionist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Israel media. The AP, Reuters, New York Times, Washington Post, The Guardian, and European outlets disseminate often ridiculous claims about Israel. Unfortunately, several Israel-based organizations also contribute to this cacophony, led by Ha'aretz and various anti-government demonstrators.

Today, Israel is falsely accused of genocide and inhuman treatment of Gaza's civilian population. Israel's standing collapses before our eyes. The propaganda strategies of our enemies take a terrible toll on our friends' support. Israel's standing is plummeting, Congressional support wavers, and polls show almost as many Americans sympathize with Palestinians as support Israel.

The Root Problem: Military Occupation Cannot Be Defended

The long-term vilification of Israel as a racist apartheid occupier of Judea and Samaria lies at the propaganda war's heart. Military occupation and "settler colonialism" accusations combined with alleged apartheid treatment make it impossible to support Israel in international opinion. In debating Israel haters, it becomes nearly impossible to defend Israel's "occupation" of the so-called 'West Bank'.

As long as Israel maintains military rule over Judea and Samaria, nothing the Israeli Government, ministries, Jewish Agency, or other support organizations can do will yield victory in this propaganda war.

As Prime Minister Ariel Sharon acknowledged on May 26, 2003, "You cannot like the word, but what is happening is an occupation—to hold 3.5 million Palestinian Arabs under occupation, I believe that is a terrible thing for Israel and for the Palestinian Arabs. It is unacceptable."

Sharon recognized the "occupation" of Judea and Samaria since 1967. Whether one agrees with his formulation, it's impossible to defend military occupation—no matter how benevolent Israeli forces may be. The occupation cannot be defended in public opinion's court.

No one can win any argument or succeed in defending Israel as long as there is military occupation of Judea and Samaria. The status quo cannot continue—it must end.

The Solution: Declaration of Sovereignty and End of Oslo

Gaza and Hamas are about to be neutralized. Israel must now win the propaganda war and prosper in the new Middle East. As prerequisite, Israel must end the "occupation" and unilaterally announce that Judea and Samaria is integral to Israel. All residents will live under Israeli law and jurisdiction. The Palestinian Authority will be terminated and Areas A, B, and C maps must be erased.

A clear consequence of October 7th is the end of the false two-state solution dream. Almost everyone now understands Israel cannot allow a terrorist state in its backyard. The protesters in Hostage Square and Kaplan Square will need new agendas. They too will understand that "innocent" Judea and Samaria residents cannot be allowed to replicate "innocent" Gazans' behavior — none complained about tunnel construction under their homes or revealed 250 hostages' locations.

The new status will have many elements: economic, social, political, cultural, electoral, health, education. These will be resolved over time. Local Arab authorities not controlled by the PA — such as Hebron's Sheikh—will assume leadership roles. Police forces will be nationally funded and managed, including Arabs and Jews.

The day after sovereignty affirmation, Arabs living in Judea and Samaria with no criminal record can apply for permanent Israeli residency and receive blue Israeli ID cards like 95% of Jerusalem Arabs. They'll be subject to Israeli civil law, not military rule. Permanent residents receive all benefits, available to Israeli citizens: healthcare, education, welfare, economic incentives, employment, social safety nets. Arabs with blue IDs will vote in local and regional elections, manage municipal affairs, and democratically elect local leadership. However, as long as Israel's neighbors seek Israel's destruction, Israel cannot risk national Knesset voting rights to people influenced by violent anti-democratic external forces.

Major Arab population centers will have locally elected mayors and civil authorities but they won't become Bantustans — they'll be integral Israel parts. Israel's Declaration of Independence declared all residents would have civil and religious rights. Today, Israel's minority Arab population —Christian and Muslim — are full citizens represented in all Israeli life as MKs, ministers, judges, professors, and senior leaders.

Historical Precedent and Legal Foundation

In 1967, after the Six Day War, Israel expanded and annexed Jerusalem's municipality. In 1981, Israel annexed the Golan Heights. But Israel hasn't dealt with Judea and Samaria's status. This limbo must now end.

Sovereignty declaration will provide clear, well-defined status for Judea and Samaria Arabs. Oslo Accords will be declared null and void. The PA will be disbanded and all terrorist infrastructures outlawed and dismantled. All residents will be subject to Israeli law, and all subversive, treasonous, criminal organizations will face internal civil Israeli law.

Israel would no longer police Judea and Samaria as an "occupation force." After annexation, Israel will handle problems as internal State of Israel issues—not problems subject to constant international scrutiny by those viewing Judea and Samaria as "occupied" territory.

Israel has rights under the San Remo Agreement, the 1922 unanimous League of Nations resolution, and consequences of the defensive 1967 War to finally declare Judea and Samaria's rightful status.

The Gaza Lesson: Terrorism Cannot Succeed

Terrorism in Israel is encouraged by beliefs that terrorism will force Israel toward a two-state solution. Many Arabs heard this message as adults and were told in schools from kindergarten that terrorism would hasten Palestinian Arab state creation. Gaza withdrawal was a clear withdrawal test — submitting to violence and allowing terrorist victory was total failure.

Sharon believed Gaza withdrawal would launch land-for-peace eras, potentially similar in Judea and Samaria. Four months after Israel left Gaza, Hamas won legislative elections promising ongoing terrorism would eventually drive Jews from Judea and Samaria and ultimately destroy Israel.

Despite two-state promises, many Israeli Arabs are loyal citizens participating in Israel's success. They enjoy democratic Jewish state benefits. None leave Israel for autocratic Palestinian Authority rule in Ramallah, Nablus, Hebron, or Jenin! Most Arabs under Palestinian Authority rule, dream of blue Israeli ID cards.

Even President Isaac Herzog, who supported Gaza withdrawal now understands "without doubt, from security perspective, disengagement was a mistake." He told audiences: "We failed assessing post-withdrawal Gaza would become the Middle East's Hong Kong. Instead, it became one big rocket base." When Israel announces military occupation's end and asserts Judea and Samaria rights, terrorists will understand the terrorist agenda is a dead end.

Criminal behavior won't immediately end, but it will become clear there's no positive terrorism outcome. Criminal activity will continue — every world city suffers criminal acts. But police function to curb criminality. New York City has 45,000 armed police striving to curb criminals and violence. As Rabbi Hanina states in Pirkei Avot: "Pray for government welfare, for without its fear, every man would swallow his neighbor alive."

Won't the world brand Israel an apartheid state—claiming Muslim minorities are second-class citizens? A world blind to true racism and violent apartheid states cannot dictate how Israel best preserves itself as a democratic Jewish state. Military rule's current status is universally condemned. Civil rights and law and order pursuant to Israel's Declaration of Independence is supported by vast Israeli Arab majorities.

Victory Through Sovereignty

These steps will directly undermine ongoing propaganda attacks against Israel. No more phony genocide claims. Judea and Samaria Arabs will have opportunities for peaceful, prosperous lives like their Israeli brothers and cousins. Many Israel haters will be disappointed, but the propaganda war will be won. Sovereignty declaration will end terrorists' agendas seeking to force Israel into creating a terrorist state in its backyard.

The choice facing Israel is clear: continue losing the propaganda war through indefensible military occupation maintenance, or win decisively by declaring sovereignty and extending civil rights to all Judea and Samaria residents. The current situation plays into the hands of Israel's enemies. Occupation narratives will no longer delegitimize the Jewish state internationally.

The sovereignty solution transforms Israel's greatest propaganda liability into its greatest strategic asset. Instead of being portrayed as an occupying power, Israel becomes the democracy extending rights and opportunities to previously disenfranchised populations.

With Hamas about to be defeated in Gaza and the two-state solution thoroughly discredited by October 7th, Israel has the chance to fundamentally restructure the propaganda war in its favor. Sovereignty declaration over Judea and Samaria, accompanied by Arab residents' civil rights, will end the occupation narrative once and for all.

The time for half-measures has passed. Military occupation cannot be defended. The two-state solution has been exposed as a terrorism pathway. Only through bold action — sovereignty declaration and civil rights extension — can Israel secure its future and win the propaganda war threatening its existence.

The choice is sovereignty or global condemnation. There is no middle ground. The moment for decision has arrived. Israel must choose to win.