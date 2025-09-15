Response to an article by Terry Glavin in the Canadian National Post, August 29 2025.

Introduction: It is difficult to know where to begin to counter the unmitigated rubbish spewed out by pseudo intellectuals who either don't recognise the truth orwho deliberately flout it - and especially when the subject is Israel, the quest for lasting peace in the Middle East - and/or Netanyahu. But it must be countered - it cannot be allowed to stand unchallenged. Thus, the letter below which the once objective daily newspaper declined to publish and which I therefore sent to Arutz Sheva.

I read Mr. Glavin's article with a mixture of disgust and dismay. Disgust at having to read yet another diatribe of falsehoods and utter nonsense about Israel, the path to Middle East peace - and Netanyahu - , and dismay at seeing this rubbish penned by a prominent contributor to one of the few remaining truly balanced newspapers.

Mr. Glavin is evidently blissfully unaware of the virulent left -eaning minority faction in Israel which is increasingly vocal and disruptive and widely assumed to be slaves to the anti--anything smacking of truth and freedoms so overtly - and covertly - promoted by the likes of Soros and Obama, and is the source of much of the fake news permeating the media.

It is of grave concern to have to ask if Mr. Glavin is aware of these dangerous activities in Israel. If he was he would know that the accusations ad nausea against Netanyahu of corruption and schemes to prevent prosecution are total fabrications put about by the Israeli left wing activists and that most of the Israeli pubic is well aware of this.

PM Netanyahu has done more for Israel than other PMs combined, perhaps with the exception of Menachem Begin. This slinging of mud against Netanyahu is troublingly reminiscent of the US Democrat's never-ending campaign against President Donald Trump.

And what to make of Glavin's support for a Palestinian state? Who does he propose would run it? Mahmoud Abbas? Does he not know that Abbas is a thoroughly corrupt Holocaust denier, that he still to this day oversees schools teaching children to murder Jews, that he pays terrorists or their families monthly salaries on a sliding scale depending on how many Israelis they killed, that he was the mastermind of the 1972 massacre of israeli athletes in Munich? Does he not comprehend that setting up a Palestinian state would reward terrorism?

Does Glavin not know that the Palestinians don't want a 2-state solution, that they want a single state with israel obliterated? They don't hide their intentions.

There are plenty of opportunities for Mr. Glavin to wax about political corruption, terrorism and fascism. He need look no further than Putin's Russia, Xi Jinping's China and Kim Jong Un's North Korea. None of these countries are faced with daily existential threats as is Israel. When Mr. Glavin has grasped that reality, and is disposed to examine the true realities of the sovereign state that promises that "it" will never happen again, he can feel qualified to revisit the matters of Israel, the struggle for Middle East peace - and the bona fides of Netanyahu.

Sincerely,

David Green, Thornhill, Ontario, Canada