Hamas-affiliated media in Gaza reported on Sunday evening that IDF forces struck the "Unknown Soldier" (al-Jundi al-Majhoul) Tower in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood.

Before the strike, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee called on "everyone who has not yet evacuated the Gaza Port area and the Rimal neighborhood in blocks 702, 703, 704, and specifically in the Unknown Soldier Tower, marked in red, and in the nearby tents located on Omar Al-Mukhtar Street" to evacuate.

The IDF confirmed that it struck "a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City."

According to the IDF, Hamas terrorists planted intelligence gathering means and positioned observation posts to monitor the location of IDF troops in the area, and to advance terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and IDF troops.

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced that it had struck two high-rise buildings that were used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City.

While the military did not specify which buildings were hit, Arab sources reported that one of them belonged to the Islamic University.