Ahead of the final stage of the Vuelta a España, amid expectations of continued anti-Israel protests against the Israeli team, Israel-Premier Tech was honored today by a visit from the President of the Madrid Region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, representing over 7 million citizens.

President Díaz Ayuso came to the team bus at the race start to greet the riders, shake their hands, and offer her public support.

“I came to welcome the Israeli team and to say that what you have experienced over the past three weeks is not Spain,” she told the riders. “It is the behavior of a minority, and it does not represent us. My message to the team is clear: you are not alone.”

Israel-Premier Tech has persisted through the full three weeks of the Vuelta despite repeated protests. Notably, Matthew Riccitello secured the Best Young Rider classification with a strong performance (6th on Stage 20) and placed 5th overall, marking the best general classification placing in the team’s history.