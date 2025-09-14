At the start of his official visit to Israel, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette Rubio, together with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, as well as U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet Huckabee, visited and prayed at the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem.

The visit began with the recitation of a chapter of Psalms and a special prayer for the President of the United States, expressing appreciation for his steadfast support of the State of Israel during this time, and for his contribution to regional security and to peace between the two nations. The delegation also prayed for the safe return of the hostages to their families without delay.

Following the prayers, the guests toured the newly opened archaeological excavations in the Western Wall Tunnels. Mr. Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, presented significant findings from the Second Temple period.

Concluding the visit, Secretary Rubio signed the Western Wall guest book, writing: “May peace reign upon this Holy Land and in the world.”