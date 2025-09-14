The IDF on Sunday afternoon struck two high-rise buildings that were used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City.

According to the IDF, Hamas terrorists planted intelligence gathering means and positioned observation posts to monitor the location of IDF troops in the area, and to advance terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and IDF troops.

In addition, the IDF noted that Hamas terrorists had prepared to carry out attacks against IDF troops in the area of one of the buildings that was struck.

High-rise building that was targeted IDF Spokesperson

Prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, brutally exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activities," the IDF stated.