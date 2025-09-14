Ahead of the New Jewish Year, the Population and Immigration Authority has published the list of the most common names given to children born in Israel during 2024-2025.

Data shows that traditional names alongside modern names continue to lead the choice of parents in Israel, with some of the names also influenced by the public and national atmosphere of the past year.

In the general list for boys, the name Muhammad leads, followed by Yosef, and Adam in third place.

The names David and Lavie stand out in particular, with "Lavie" leaping to the top spots, possibly due to Operation Rising Lion [in Hebrew Am Ke'Lavie] that left its mark on the Israeli public. The names Ariel, Omar, Rafael, Uri, and Yehuda are also included in the top ten.

Among the Jewish sector, the name Lavie took first place, followed by Ariel and David. The list is completed by Rafael, Uri, Yehuda, Eliya, Ari, Eitan, and Micha'el.

Among girls, the name Avigail continues to lead both in the general list and among the Jewish sector. The general list also includes Miriam, Libi, Tamar, Sara, Lia, Yael, Ella, Ayala and Noa. In the Jewish sector, alongside Avigail and Tamar, Libi, Yael, Sara, Ella, Noa, Lia, Ayala and Esther also star.