These days, a spectacular natural performance is taking place at the Hula Valley - the great migration of hundreds of millions of birds flying from Eastern and Central Europe and Northern Asia through Israel to Africa.

Inbar Shlomit Rubin, field manager at the Hula Lake, says: "The magic of migration is exciting every time. I invite everyone to come and enjoy this beauty, to give the soul a few hours of rest and enjoy the magic."

Over the next few weeks, some 600,000 white storks from all over Europe and Northern Asia will pass through the pond, joined by tens of thousands of pelicans, hundreds of thousands of birds of prey and a huge variety of other species.

The great migration takes place at night - flamingos, herons, pelicans and songbirds choose to fly in the cool hours, and at dawn the pond fills with sounds, colors and new life.

The Hula Lake is one of the most important habitats in Israel and the world and a critical stopping point for migratory birds. The pond provides them with a safe haven to rest and fortify themselves with food during their long journey.

Rubin adds with excitement: "It is impossible to get used to these wonderful sights - the birds that choose our lake as a way station and fill our heart with pure beauty. This is a wonderful opportunity to experience one of nature's magnificent wonders up close."

Live cameras have been installed at the lake, operating 24 hours a day and broadcasting on the KKL-JNF website, allowing everyone to catch a glimpse of the spectacular natural spectacle from home.