The IDF intercepted a drone fired by the Houthi terrorist organization from Yemen this morning (Sunday). Alarms were activated in the Be'er Ora area.

An IDF spokesman said that "following the alerts that were activated in the Arava region, the Air Force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Yemen. Alerts for rocket and missile fire were activated following concerns about the fall of interception fragments."

During Shabbat, the Houthis fired a missile at Israel and alarms were heard in the center of the country, including in Gush Dan, the coastal plains, and the Sharon region. Shortly afterward, the IDF announced that the missile had been intercepted.

The IDF revealed that the Air Force has intercepted at least 10 drones launched from Yemen in the past week, which began with an unusual strike on Ramon Airport, leading to its shutdown for about two hours.