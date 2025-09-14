תיעוד משיגור רקטת 'בר' לעבר מטרות טרור ברצועת עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past month, the IDF's 282nd Fire Brigade in Gaza has eliminated more than twenty terrorists, including Hamas field commanders who were involved in the October 7th massacre.

Among those eliminated was Yousef Mahmoud Muhammad Juma'a, a Hamas cell leader who took part, along with other Nukhba terrorists, in the massacre at Kibbutz Alumim. Juma'a planned and carried out additional terrorist acts against Israel and IDF forces during the fighting.

תיעוד מעזה: חוסלו מחבלים שהשתתפו בטבח בשבעה באוקטובר צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF emphasized that "the combat activity was intended to thwart future terrorist plans in advance, and to target the commanders and terrorists who carried out the October 7th attack. The brigade operated with the assistance of advanced intelligence capabilities and precise strikes, which led to the elimination of additional commanders and squads in Gaza."

Security officials noted that the IDF’s activities will continue with the aim of preventing the terrorist organizations from being able to reestablish themselves and continue to operate against Israel.