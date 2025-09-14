Singer and songwriter Idan Raichel disclosed in an interview that a sick baby in Gaza he helped save became a martyred terrorist seventeen years later.

"I received a picture from a combat soldier in Khan Yunis who found it on a dresser in a home," he said. "In the picture, I still have dreadlocks. And I'm standing next to a father and a baby in a baby’s bed. I was active in an organization called Save A Child's Heart - an international non-profit organization based in Israel, dedicated to improving the quality of pediatric cardiac care for children all around the world here in Israel."

"Then at a certain point they started bringing a lot of Palestinian children from Gaza," notes Raichel. At this point he returns to the present: "The soldier tells me - 'Listen, the father of this baby is a Hamas activist, and this baby himself became a martyr. We have a poster of him and you.

“It's frightening. Absolutely terrible. A very elderly woman from Austria once told me: We were all guilty during the Holocaust. We didn't know about the camps, but we knew that Jews were disappearing from the streets and we didn't ask enough questions."

Reichel added tearfully: "To this day, not a single ‘Righteous Among the Nations’ has been found in Gaza."