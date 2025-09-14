The police have arrested a 19-year-old Pardes Hanna resident for questioning on suspicion of hitting and killing Sara Cherkasov, the grandmother of Big Brother resident Erez Isakov, in a car accident in Or Akiva last night.

An examination revealed the suspicion that the young man was driving under the influence of drugs. The police will request an extension of his detention in the Hadera Traffic Court.

Sara Cherkasov was hit while on her way to watch the "Big Brother" finale on Channel 13. Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that at 8:49 PM, a call was received at the MDA hotline in the Sharon area about a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle in Or Akiva. MDA paramedics and medics provided medical care and performed CPR on a 60-year-old woman in critical condition, with multiple organ injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

MDA paramedic Orly Keinan said: "The injured woman was lying on the road unconscious, without a pulse or breathing. We began performing advanced CPR, which included heart massage, ventilations, and administering medication, and evacuated her to the hospital in an MDA intensive care unit."