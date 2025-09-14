A reserve soldier discovered that a restaurant he was referred to through a gift voucher from the IDF displayed a fake kosher certification.

The soldier, who arrived at the restaurant with his wife, was surprised to find that the certificate was not issued by an authorized body, and that according to the Chief Rabbinate’s publications, it constitutes kashrut fraud.

Following the incident, the soldier approached the Chotam organization, which filed a complaint with the IDF on his behalf, demanding that vouchers granted to reservists be redeemable only at restaurants under proper kosher supervision.

The soldier described his feelings after the incident: “When I arrived at the restaurant with my wife, I discovered that the kosher certificate presented at the location was issued by a body not authorized to grant kashrut certification by law. I greatly appreciate the army’s desire to provide benefits to reservists, but this caused my wife and me distress, shame, and discomfort. I was disappointed that the IDF would contract with non-kosher restaurants and provide vouchers for them to soldiers. Can the benefits not also accommodate those who observe Jewish law in general, and kosher observance in particular?”

Rabbi Aviad Gadot, CEO of Chotam, emphasized that this is a widespread issue: “A large portion of reservists are traditional and observe kosher laws. It is unacceptable that the IDF—the army of the Jewish people—would distribute vouchers for restaurants that are not kosher to those who fought hundreds of days for the country. We have received dozens of inquiries on this matter in recent months.”

Chotam has approached Defense Minister Israel Katz, demanding that he address the issue and work together with the Military Rabbinate and the Chief Rabbinate to prevent similar incidents in the future.