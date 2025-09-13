The Hamas terrorist organization announced that it executed six Palestinians whom it says cooperated with Israeli intelligence. The executions were carried out in the northern Gaza Strip, in accordance with decisions of Hamas's military command in the area.

The statement named the six: Fadel Ali Muhammad Ajour, Ibrahim Shafiq Ismail Abu al-Hada, Ahmad Imad Sulaiman Muhanna, Muhammad Hasan Muhammad Abu Sharh, Rafat Subhi Shafiq Abu al-Qas and Adham Mazen Abd al-Haddad.

According to Hamas, the six were involved in two operations that took place in the northern strip during last August, in which information was conveyed to Israel that led to the handing over of Hamas forces, the exposure of Hamas sites and activities, the delivery of military equipment, and even the killing of Hamas forces in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia.

"They harmed the Palestinian people and its warriors by cooperating with the enemy." In addition, the organization warned the Palestinian public against involvement in activity that could serve Israel, and said that additional names of collaborators will be published in the coming days.