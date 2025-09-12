President Trump frequently credits “the hand of Providence” for saving his life in Butler, Pa, when a nearly-assassin’s bullet missed him by a fraction of an inch.

The bullet was aimed at his head, but only caught his ear when he turned to point at someone in the crowd.

“Thank God,” says Trump, as do millions of righteous Americans, Jews and non-Jews alike, some religious, some not.

Do we believe in miracles?

Yes we do.

America itself is a miracle.

America is a religious country, founded on Judeo/Christian values, dating back to Moses and The Ten Commandments…given to the Jews in Hebrew.

America is numerically a Christian country. Spiritually it is a Jewish country, as from the Book of Leviticus onto the Liberty Bell…

“Proclaim liberty upon all the land, onto all the inhabitants thereof.”

Thus, President John Adams: “The Jews are the most glorious nation that ever inhabited the earth. They have given religion to three quarters of the globe.”

“So help us God,” was how FDR frequently signed off his Fireside Chats.

America stormed the beaches to save Europe and Western Civilization. But who storms the beaches to save America?

Who is big enough to rescue this colossus, when it can’t save itself from the sort of divisiveness that led to the assassination of Charlie Kirk?

The assassination has staggered the country, ripped it wobbly.

Charlie Kirk had promises to keep. The short happy life of his has inspired up and coming believers in the Conservative cause.

He was a man of faith, proudly Christian, and he needed no professors to make him so. He was not college-educated. Neither was Abraham Lincoln.

Today’s elite colleges are a stain on our culture. Charlie Kirk debated both listeners and antisemitic hecklers.

The best of us learn from what is good and bad in ourselves, and in others. Charlie Kirk was a Zionist, as are all good Americans.

To reach the divine we turn to King David and his Psalms, written originally in Jerusalem and in Hebrew.

So it is to Israel where America must go for its salvation.

The Psalms touch majestically, and yet simply, on every part of human existence. King David understood betrayal, pain and suffering, of the kind we’re going through.

David understood injustice, in any language.

Eighty percent of our liturgy, Jewish and Christian, is taken from David’s Psalms, in one form or another.

Charlie Kirk lived by, and often quoted, Psalm 46, “God is our refuge.”

David taught us prayer. He is the father of prayer. No one is too big to pray. America is not too big to pray.

Israel welcomes all penitents with a broken heart.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings.”

Engelhard books J.Engelhard

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the anti-BDS thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all.”