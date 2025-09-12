As someone with an interest in history, I have noticed a genre of German films with a clear message: We Germans in WWII were not as bad as we were accused of being. In fact, we were as human and humane as any others, sometimes even more.

The audience is the younger generation of Germans, and subtitles allow viewers who speak other languages to learn the "real" story.

It is not hard for movie actors to act the roles of good, caring people in the midst of a cruel war and difficult choices. Audiences, ignorant of history, are easily influenced, especially if so inclined.

Just yesterday, I watched one of these films.

If one were ignorant of the facts, one would readily understand that the good guys were the decent Germans and the allies were the brutes.

An example of the narrative: A caring, decent captain (who reminds his men that they adhere to the Geneva Convention and even allows the release of a Russian captive who later tries to kill his soldiers) receives a letter that his wife was killed in an allied bombing. The caring captain leading his men on the Russian front ( where the German army worked hand in hand with the SS to murder millions of civilians) is outraged by American bestial behavior.

To bomb civilians!

It would seem that the sensitive captain had not heard of the earlier bombing of London, Warsaw, Rotterdam..

The audience is certainly not expected to be aware of it.

Another comical scene was the field hospital where a German doctor gave medical attention to a wounded Russian before treating a German soldier. (The only place in the world where the preference for the enemy over one's own is in Israel, unfortunately.)

So what did the cruel allies want from the kind Germans?

It remains an open question at the end of the film.

This genre of WW2 - Holocaust revisionism is gaining traction in the West, where "truth seekers" like Tucker Carlson and Candice Owens do their best to facilitate it.

Why? What is their interest in spreading terrible lies concerning Jews? By a process of eliminating any honest motive, one must conclude that -

It's the old, pathological hatred of Jews passed down through the generations.

We are witnessing a moment in postHolocaust history where the convenient veneer of "Anti Zionism" is being discarded and liberating, unapologetic anti-Semitism is once again embraced.

It took eighty years for the new genre of German Holocaust propaganda to test the waters of an ignorant public.

The atrocities of October 7 did not have to wait eighty years or eight days to test the water to introduce unlikely propaganda.

The crowds are waiting.

The world is ready to devour all that it hates about Jews.

The post Holocaust pause in the open expression of Jew hatred has ended.

The guilt is gone, along with the genteel veneer.

You will hear "serious " discussion about the Temple Mount, the lies about "occupation", genocide, apartheid, white privilege, global finance, communism, racism, Liberalism, Neoconism, Deicide, the Talmud, Exceptionalism, Cosmopolitism. Isolationism, religious extremism, and atheism. and breathing someone else's air - or just breathing.

If there is one thing that Jewish history and the present situation have taught any observer, it is: If you want to identify evil, see who wants to destroy the Jews.

It's really that simple.

Today, there is a veritable pile on.

It ranges from the open call to destroy Israel and Jews everywhere to intellectual discussions about Israel, the most rogue nation in the world, or "concern" about "Jewish control" over the US and beyond.

It's back and embraced by the most unlikely bedfellows (the "Green-Red" coalition)

It is not new.

Zecharia, 12:3: "On that day, when all the Nations (UN) of the Earth are gathered against her, I shall make Jerusalem an immovable rock for all the Nations."

Isaiah 54:17: "No weapon that is formed against you shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against you in judgment you shall condemn."

So it was, and so it is today.

The late Righteous Gentile of blessed memory, Charlie Kirk, understood this well and preached it.

That is why he was murdered by evil.

His advice to Israel and the Jewish people was, Do what you must to protect God's people against the forces of evil.

Israel is doing that today, thus arousing the hate of the enemies of good.

Israel's success depends on not faltering.

The days of accommodating evil are over.

It is only thus that we will prevail against evil, in the service of all of humanity.

That is the mission of the Jewish state.

Israel's victory is the best eulogy for Charlie.

