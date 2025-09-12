The mural of Charlie Kirk in Ashdod Dudi Shoval

Following the brutal assassination of pro-Israel American activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, Israeli street artist Dudi Shoval, an admirer of Kirk's, set out to honor him by doing what he does best.

By Thursday afternoon, Dudi had already completed an impressive mural at Ilan Ramon Square in Ashdod depicting the slain activist with a halo and angel's wings.

Shoval stated, "Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk. Yesterday, humanity lost one of the world's most brilliant and unique people. Not just because he was a supporter of Israel, but because he was sharp, smart, articulate, and fierce. A man of family and faith."

He noted that Charlie was murdered "during a speech, while he held on to the truth, honestly and bravely, while others were too stupid or afraid to contend with it.

"On behalf of the people of Israel, thank us for all you're work - watch over us from above."

On a personal note, Shoval stated, "I am an admirer of yours forever, Charlie. If the world is divided into good and evil, we lost a very important man on the side of good... I still can't believe that they managed to silence you.

"May we continue in Charlie's path and never give in to the crazy anarchists and use violence to silence us and make us disappear. We really need you to continue watching over us from above. May his memory be a blessing," he concluded.