מבצע "מגן ירושלים": עשרות מבוקשים נעצרו, אמצעי לחימה הוחרמו צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF forces, led by the Binyamin Brigade, launched Operation Jerusalem Shield this week, targeting the terrorist infrastructure in the villages of Qatanah and Qubayyah, from which the perpetrators of the recent deadly attack in Jerusalem originated.

During the operation, troops encircled several villages, mapped the homes of the terrorists involved in the attack, and detained more than 20 wanted suspects linked to terrorist activity. Security forces also searched over 700 sites, seizing 38 improvised weapons, firearm components, cartridges, military equipment, and ISIS flags.

The Civil Administration acted in parallel, demolishing illegal construction in Qubayyah and Al-Mu’ayr, both known as sources of terrorist activity.

Extensive counterterrorism operations were also conducted in additional areas across Judea and Samaria. The Menashe Brigade led activity in the Sanur Valley, Qabatiya, the Jenin sector, and villages near Mahmosh. Several terrorists were eliminated, others arrested, and tens of thousands of shekels in terrorist funds were confiscated. Three terrorist homes were demolished as part of the activity.

At the same time, two additional homes of terrorists were demolished by the Ephraim and Yehuda brigades, while forces in the Etzion and Samaria brigades arrested 21 more wanted individuals, including those involved in stone-throwing and attacks on security patrols.

All detainees and confiscated equipment have been transferred to the Shi’a District Police and the Shin Bet for further investigation.